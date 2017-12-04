C++17 Is Now Official

The final standard of C++17 (formerly known as "C++1z") is now official.
The final standard of C++17 has been published as ISO/IEC 14882:2017 and has been published on ISO.org.
C++17 introduces a number of new language features, support for UTF-8 character literals, inline variables, fold expressions, and more. On the C++ standard library side is parallel versions of the STL algorithms, a file-system library derived from Boost, and other additions.
C++17 is a significant update to the C++ programming language while is expected to be succeeded by C++20 in about three years time.
LLVM's Clang compiler has already been updated to officially acknowledge C++1z as C++17. Both GCC and LLVM/Clang effectively offer complete C++17 support sans some libstdc++/libc++ bits still being finished up.
10 Comments