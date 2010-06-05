CERN Replacing Facebook Workplace With A Set Of Open-Source Software Alternatives

Facebook Workplace is Facebook's corporate-focused product for internal real-time communication and related communication needs within organizations. CERN had been making use of Facebook Workplace and in addition to data privacy concerns, they were recently confronted with either paying Facebook or losing administrative rights, no more single sign-on access, and Facebook having access to their internal data. But now they have assembled their own set of software packages to fill the void by abandoning Facebook Workplace.
CERN ends trial of Facebook Workplace - https://t.co/EqFZzQw97h— Iban Eguia (@Razican) January 30, 2020
Pricing and privacy concerns move CERN to Mattermost, Discourse and other Open Source solutions.
CERN is now using the Mattermost open-source software for online chat and Discourse for further information exchange. CERN's IT department is working on filling the gaps further left by getting rid of Facebook Workplace. More details on home.cern.