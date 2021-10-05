Microsoft Releases September Update To CBL-Mariner Linux Distribution
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 5 October 2021 at 06:16 AM EDT.
MICROSOFT --
Not only did Microsoft release Windows 11 on Monday but they also released the latest monthly update to CBL-Mariner as the company's in-house Linux distribution.

The CBL-Mariner 1.0 September 2021 Linux distribution update was made available overnight as their internal-focused but public Linux platform used by various groups at Microsoft.

With this September update they continue using Linux 5.10 due to its LTS status but have moved on to the latest point release, there are various security fixes by way of package updates, and a number of upgraded packages in general. Bazel 2.2, OpenSC 0.22, and LLD 8.0.1 are among the updated packages. BPFTOOL has also been added while OML was removed and various other alterations.

Downloads and more details on this latest update to Microsoft's CBL-Mariner Linux distribution can be found via GitHub.
