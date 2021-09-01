Microsoft Releases Its August Update For The CBL-Mariner Linux Distribution
Written by Michael Larabel on 9 September 2021
While now into September, Microsoft just published its "August 2021" update to their CBL-Mariner Linux distribution with a variety of changes.

CBL-Mariner is a Linux distribution maintained by Microsoft for their internal usage but is publicly available for any other interested parties. CBL-Mariner is used as part of WSL, Azure Sphere OS, SONIC, and other Linux-based efforts within Microsoft.

Microsoft has been releasing monthly updates publicly to this RPM-based Linux distribution. Today's 1.0 CBL-Mariner August 2021 Update brings a wide variety of fixes, package updates, and a number of new packages.

CBL-Mariner continues using the Linux 5.10 kernel given its Long-Term Support status while now has shifted to Linux 5.10.60 LTS. New packages include the likes of Cockpit, Aide, FIPScheck, TINI, and others. There is also a wide variety of fixes including many CVE security fixes.

One of the big fundamental changes with CBL-Mariner August 2021 is Microsoft now provides a public ISO to download of this Linux distribution. Previously they left it up to the users to generate their own CBL-Mariner builds while now there is a public ISO moving forward in addition to the sources.

More details on the CBL-Mariner August update via GitHub. You can also go straight to the new ISO download.
