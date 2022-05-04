Microsoft Releases CBL-Mariner 1.0 May 2022 Linux Distro Update

While this week Microsoft issued a production release of CBL-Mariner 2.0 as its in-house Linux distribution, they are continuing to maintain CBL-Mariner 1.0 for the time being and have overnight issued its newest monthly release.
The CBL-Mariner 1.0 May 2022 Update is now available for those not quickly moving to CBL-Mariner 2.0 that brings significant version bumps and other changes to this Microsoft Linux distribution running within Azure and other purposes.
CBL-Mariner 1.0 May 2022 adds a new udev rule for PHP Hyper-V devices, a marketplace Gen2 ARM image is now built, upgraded to the latest Microsoft trusted root CAs, and has a number of minor package updates mostly in the name of security. This monthly CBL-Mariner 1.0 update moves to a newer Linux 5.10 point release and has updates to Vim, MySQL, VSFTPD, Busybox, Golang, GRUB2, Nginx, and other software in the name of security fixes.
Downloads and more details on the Microsoft CBL-Mariner 1.0 May 2022 update via GitHub.
