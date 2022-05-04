Microsoft Releases CBL-Mariner 1.0 May 2022 Linux Distro Update
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 12 May 2022 at 05:41 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
While this week Microsoft issued a production release of CBL-Mariner 2.0 as its in-house Linux distribution, they are continuing to maintain CBL-Mariner 1.0 for the time being and have overnight issued its newest monthly release.

The CBL-Mariner 1.0 May 2022 Update is now available for those not quickly moving to CBL-Mariner 2.0 that brings significant version bumps and other changes to this Microsoft Linux distribution running within Azure and other purposes.

CBL-Mariner 1.0 May 2022 adds a new udev rule for PHP Hyper-V devices, a marketplace Gen2 ARM image is now built, upgraded to the latest Microsoft trusted root CAs, and has a number of minor package updates mostly in the name of security. This monthly CBL-Mariner 1.0 update moves to a newer Linux 5.10 point release and has updates to Vim, MySQL, VSFTPD, Busybox, Golang, GRUB2, Nginx, and other software in the name of security fixes.

Downloads and more details on the Microsoft CBL-Mariner 1.0 May 2022 update via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
AlmaLinux 8.6 Beta Available For Testing
System76 Releases v1.1 Scheduler For Optimizing Linux Desktop/Laptop Responsiveness
Sculpt OS 22.04 Brings New Drivers, Service-Level Sandboxing
Rust-Written Redox OS 0.7 Released With New Bootloader, RedoxFS Goes CoW
Yocto 4.0 Released For Embedded/IoT Linux Software Stack
System76 Releases Pop!_OS 22.04
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora 36 Is A Terrific Release Especially For Linux Enthusiasts, Power Users
Rust Code Updated For The Linux Kernel - Networking & Async Support Started
System76 Releases v1.1 Scheduler For Optimizing Linux Desktop/Laptop Responsiveness
Fedora Linux 36 Being Released Next Week
Intel Has A Solution For Hot Linux Laptops Draining The Battery While Trying To Sleep
Microsoft 3D Movie Maker Released As Open-Source
Apple M1 NVMe Support Slated For Linux 5.19
Systemd 251-rc2 Released With More Features