It Soon May Be Easier Building Debian Packages On Fedora
20 February 2019
It soon might be easier should you find yourself trying to build Debian packages from a Fedora system.

While Fedora is deeply rooted around RPMs, the necessary components for building Debian binary packages may soon end up in the Fedora repository -- they're currently undergoing the package review process. Developer Dridi Boukelmoune was fed up with the current situation and took to improving the Debian packaging options for Fedora to make it easier spinning Debian packages there without resorting to VMs or other avenues. This can be useful in cases of commercial/internal software and other practices where you may be needing to build both RPMs and Debs and desire to do so from a single stack.

The necessary packages are currently being reviewed. Dridi started a mailing list thread entitled Ditch RPM in favor of DPKG. Of course, that goes over the top a bit in reigniting the RPM vs. DEB debate with Fedora / Red Hat unlikely to switch away from RPMs anytime soon, but hit up that thread if you want to learn more about his packaging effort.
