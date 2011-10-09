Build2 v0.13 Released As C/C++ Build Toolchain Inspired By Rust's Cargo
Version 0.13 of the Build2 build toolchain is now available, the open-source project inspired by the Rust programming language's Cargo system but instead tooled for C/C++ while serving not only as the build system but also a package and project manager.

Build2 v0.13 now makes use of SPDX for the default license name, better handling of the library installation directory on UNIX-like systems, improved handling for project-specific configurations, ad-hoc recipes, support for package downloads via proxies, and other changes.

Those wishing to learn more about Build2 0.13 can see the release notes. If wanting to learn more about this C/C++ open-source, cross-platform build toolchain can visit Build2.org.
