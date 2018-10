Btrfs To Ship Multiple Performance Improvements In The Next Linux Kernel

Adding to the excitement around Linux 4.20~5.0 are now multiple performance improvements to the Btrfs file-system to be presented for this next Linux kernel release.Btrfs offers a lot of features not readily available by other in-tree Linux file-systems, but even with all of the features like SSD optimizations, its performance hasn't been all that staggering (in part because, yes, it is copy-on-write by default that does hurt some workloads). But come Linux 4.20~5.0, there should be multiple speed-ups to Btrfs.David Sterba sent in the Btrfs file-system updates today for this new kernel merge window. Besides the usual churn of fixes are "nice performance improvements" affecting a range of benchmarks and multi-threaded workloads to help those I/O benchmark numbers as well as needing fewer context switches and overall better memory allocation characteristics.The Btrfs speed boosts come from eliminating some blocking code, qgroups improvements, and other low-level changes.Btrfs users curious about the dozens of changes for this next kernel version can find the details via this pull request . Yes, I'll soon be running some fresh Btrfs file-system benchmarks.