Btrfs With Linux 5.16 Seeing More Performance Optimizations, NVMe ZNS
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 2 November 2021 at 07:23 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
The Btrfs file-system continues seeing new performance optimizations and other work, thanks in part to the renewed interest around the file-system with Fedora Workstation continuing to use it by default along with openSUSE and other Linux distributions.

On the busy first day of the Linux 5.16 merge window the Btrfs changes were submitted by maitainer David Sterba of SUSE. There are performance improvements, some new feature work, and the usual assortment of fixes and code maintenance.

Btrfs with this new kernel continues seeing various performance optimizations. Logging improvements should yield around a 3% throughput improvement and up to 11% lower latency on a sample Dbench workload. There is also more efficient directory logging, speeding up of bulk insertions that can lead to lower bulk creation run time requirements and deletion time.

Btrfs in Linux 5.16 also has support for defragmentation with sub-pages, compression write for sub-pages, support for ZNS (Zoned Namespaces) as part of the Btrfs' zoned mode support, prep work for send protocol updates, error handling improvements, and various fixes. ZNS is the NVMe specification around zoned namespaces for SSDs.

The full list of Btrfs changes for Linux 5.16 via this pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
Many Block Improvements Land In Linux 5.16 - Multi-Actuator Hard Drive Support
Performance Optimizations, Other "Big" Work For Linux 5.16 To The Block Code
BLK-MQ Support For OpenZFS Pending As Latest Performance Optimization
Newest Linux Optimizations Can Achieve 10M IOPS Per-Core With IO_uring
Axboe Achieves 8M IOPS Per-Core With Newest Linux Optimization Patches
7.4M IOPS Achieved Per-Core With Newest Linux Patches
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.16 Will Be A Great Christmas Gift For Open-Source Fans With Many New Features
Firefox 94 To Start Using EGL On Linux - Better Performance, Lower Power Use
NVIDIA 495.44 Linux Driver Released With GBM Support
Fedora 35 Cleared For Release Next Week
Newest Linux Optimizations Can Achieve 10M IOPS Per-Core With IO_uring
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Launches As Newer, Faster $10 Single Board Computer
Amazon Open-Sources Babelfish for PostgreSQL To More Easily Move Away From Microsoft SQL
Pat Gelsinger's Open-Source Bias, Intel's Pledge To Openness