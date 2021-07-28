Btrfs Picking Up FS-VERITY Support, Other Improvements With Linux 5.15
A lot of new code landed yesterday in the Btrfs file-system's "for-next" Git branch ahead of the Linux 5.15 merge window opening up in about one month's time.

One of the main additions that landed yesterday in Btrfs for-next is the initial fs-verity support. FS-VERITY is the kernel layer that allows providing transparent integrity and authenticity protection of read-only files. To date FS-VERITY has just worked with EXT4 and F2FS while now moving forward the Btrfs file-system also supports the necessary bits. FS-VERITY is similar to DM-VERITY but works at the file level level for offering authenticity protection.

Another change queued up for Btrfs is allowing read-writes for 4K sector sizes on 64K page size systems. Other material queued up yesterday includes allowing degenerate RAID0/RAID10 behavior, fsync fixes, and other fixes.

See Btrfs for-next for the latest changes being staged ahead of the Linux 5.15 merge window.
