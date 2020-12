The first set of major file-system material submitted for the newly opened Linux 5.11 merge window are the Btrfs updates.The Btrfs file-system updates this time around are on the heavier side with a variety of enhancements throughout:- The Btrfs rescue= mount option can now accept values of using the backup root (usebackuproot), ignoring bad roots (ignorebadroots), ignoring data checksums (ignoredatacums), and all (all).- Exporting more Btrfs file-system information to user-space.- Fixes around the async discard handling under high load conditions.- Free space tree fixes.- The Direct I/O conversion to the IOmap infrastructure has been completed.- Prep work to support data and metadata blocks that are smaller than the pagesize.- Preparing for 64K pages on ARM64 and POWER 64-bit.- Scrub read-only support.- General performance improvements with upwards of "tens of percent" for some workloads.On the performance front there are optimizations to avoid unnecessary work, speed-ups targeting Dbench, avoiding unnecessary searches for extended attributes (xattrs) when logging an inode, tree log improvements, and more. I'll be running some Btrfs Linux 5.11 file-system benchmarks soon.The full list of Btrfs updates for Linux 5.11 can be found via the Linux kernel mailing list . Stay tuned for benchmarks and barring any unseen regressions this looks like a very nice Christmas gift to users of this Linux file-system.