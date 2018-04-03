Btrfs Updates Sent In For The Linux 4.17 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 3 April 2018 at 12:14 PM EDT. 13 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
David Sterba sent in the Btrfs file-system updates today for the Linux 4.17 kernel merge window.

Highlights of the Btrfs file-system in Linux 4.17 include:

- A nossd_spread option to complement the existing ssd_spread mount option. This option disables ssd_spread while keeping other SSD optimizations in place. The ssd_spread option tries to find larger regions of the disk that are unused for new allocations and can be faster on some of the cheaper SSDs.

- Various enhancements and optimizations.

- Prep work for future optimizations around data tracking.

- Continued work on improving Btrfs' native RAID5/RAID6 modes, including faster rebuild during the scrub process and making use of cached data when rebuilding from a missing device.

- Other bug fixes and code improvements.

The complete list of Btrfs changes for this next kernel upgrade can be found via the kernel mailing list.
13 Comments

