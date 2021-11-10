On-Disk Format Changes Ahead To Improve "Painful" Parts Of Btrfs Design
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 11 November 2021 at 06:08 AM EST. 3 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
Prominent Btrfs file-system developer Josef Bacik is working through a big set of patches that will result in on-disk format changes to Btrfs but address some of "the more painful parts" to the file-system's design.

Over the next year Josef is looking to land these changes to address locking contention on global roots and the issue of block group items being spread throughout the extent tree.

He is developing this work under the "extent-tree-v2" label and to date is around 80 patches but is just getting started. He's hoping in the next 6~12 months it will be something users can start migrating to in order to take advantage of these Btrfs design improvements.

With this work yielding on-disk format changes, users will need to convert their Btrfs file-systems to the updated format but in turn lose support for mounting the file-system on older kernels. Some users at first may also be understandably a bit nervous about altering the on-disk format, but hopefully the new version will prove to be a useful (and reliable) improvement.

More details on these improvements coming to the Btrfs file-system design can be found over on Josef's blog.
3 Comments
Related News
F2FS With Linux 5.16 Will Let You Intentionally Fragment The Disk
OpenZFS 3.0 Could See macOS Support & DirectIO, While ZFS For Windows Continues
DirectIO For OpenZFS Shows Very Promising Performance
Bcachefs Gets "[email protected]$$" Snapshots, Still Aiming For Mainline Linux Kernel Integration
EROFS With LZMA/MicroLZMA, XFS Footprint Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.16
Btrfs With Linux 5.16 Seeing More Performance Optimizations, NVMe ZNS
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Reportedly Developing Their Own Rust-Written Desktop, Not Based On GNOME
It's Been 9 Years Since Valve Rolled Out The Steam Linux Beta
LXQt 1.0 Released For Lightweight Qt5 Desktop
Facebook's BOLT Nearing Mainline LLVM For Optimizing Binaries
Bcachefs Gets "[email protected]$$" Snapshots, Still Aiming For Mainline Linux Kernel Integration
XWayland Lands Another Performance Fix
More Linux Performance Benchmark Data For Alder Lake, Comparison Data Points
Godot 3.4 Released With Many New Features For This Open-Source Game Engine