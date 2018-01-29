The Btrfs file-system updates were mailed in and subsequently pulled today to the mainline tree for the Linux 4.16 kernel merge window.
There are some minor improvements like a zero range mode for fallocate, code clean-ups, improved bio merging on multiple devices, compression heuristic changes, and other small work.
Recent kernel updates have also seen needed improvements to Btrfs' RAID5/RAID6 code and that has continued too with Linux 4.16. RAID5/6 recovery code will not use cached stripes to avoid a situation that could lead to corruption or failures in the future. The Btrfs code for this kernel will also try harder to rebuild damaged data in RAID5/RAID6 arrays. There is also a fix for the scrubbing code to repair RAID5/6 in a better way.
The complete list of Btrfs kernel driver changes for Linux 4.16 can be found via this already honored pull request.
3 Comments