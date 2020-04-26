Btrfs Authenticated File-System Support Looks To Be Revived
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 26 April 2020 at 08:06 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Last year a SUSE developer sent out a set of patches adding authentication support to the Btrfs file-system. Btrfs already has checksums on meta-data blocks and data blocks while the original implementation of these authentication patches was performing HMAC on a SHA256 checksum as a keyed hash. A proper key in turn is then needed to mount a verified file-system.

That Btrfs authentication support wasn't picked up at the time and the SUSE engineer, Johannes Thumshirn, since left the company. But following new inquiries over the work, it sounds like it will be revived for this authentication that could be used for the likes of embedded devices and containers.

Btrfs maintainer David Sterba also came out saying he isn't against the feature albeit the current specification wasn't complete enough. Sterba says for inclusion he would be looking for blake2b to be supported, HMAC must match the kernel implementation, and all Btrfs programs must work with the keyed hash.

More details within the new discussion thread over authentication / keyed hash support for Btrfs. At least now there is an active discussion happening over this feature and more expressing their interest in the said functionality.
Add A Comment
Related News
UFS Host Performance Booster Driver Coming Together For Faster Performance
Samsung Respins exFAT-Utils As exFATprogs In New Release
OpenZFS Sees 3x Throughput Boost For ZVOL Sync Write Performance
OpenZFS Merges The New FreeBSD Support
F2FS Added Zstd Compression With Linux 5.7 While Now is Working On LZO-RLE
EROFS-Utils 1.1 Released For This Read-Only Linux File-System
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Showing Your Support During COVID-19
Rust-Written Redox OS Booting The 128-Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
Debian Dropping A Number Of Old Linux Drivers Is Angering Vintage Hardware Users
Wine's Direct3D Vulkan Backend Is Seeing Some New Activity
Radeon Software For Linux 20.10 Driver Released
OpenZFS Merges The New FreeBSD Support
Nouveau Display CRC Support Being Firmed Up Thanks To NVIDIA's Documentation
FreeBSD On Laptops Is Still A Big Challenge But The Slimbook Could Soon Be Running Well