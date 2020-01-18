Btrfs Async Discard Support Looks To Be Ready For Linux 5.6
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 18 January 2020 at 02:52 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
After months of work by Facebook engineers, it looks like the new async discard support for Btrfs is ready for the upcoming Linux 5.6 cycle as a win for this Linux file-system on solid-state storage making use of TRIM/DISCARD functionality.

Btrfs has been handling its DISCARD functionality synchronously during the transaction commit, but that can lead to performance issues depending upon the amount of TRIM'ing required and how the drive behaves. With this async discard support, the work is punted off the transaction commit.

By doing the SSD DISCARD work asynchronously, Facebook found on their Btrfs servers that the discarding is done more efficiently and read latencies were reduced.

This async discard implementation for Btrfs was queued into the for-next branch ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.6 merge window. So unless any nasty issues come about, this should be yet another feature of the quite frankly super-feature-packed Linux 5.6 kernel.

More details on the Btrfs async discard code can be found via this code comment.
Add A Comment
Related News
Western Digital's Zonefs File-System Looks Like It Could Be Ready To Land With Linux 5.6
Linus Torvalds Doesn't Recommend Using ZFS On Linux
EXT4 Gets More Direct I/O Optimizations - Can Help Some Database Workloads Around ~140%+
EXT4 In Linux 5.6 To See Big Write Performance Boost For Direct I/O
Reiser5 File-System In Development - Adds Local Volumes With Parallel Scaling Out
Western Digital Has Been Developing A New Linux File-System: Zonefs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A New Desktop Theme Is Coming For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Linus Torvalds Doesn't Recommend Using ZFS On Linux
Fedora 32 Greenlit For Enabling FSTRIM Support By Default
Multipath TCP Support Is Working Its Upstream - First Bits Landing With Linux 5.6
Linux In 2020 Can Finally Provide Sane Monitoring Of SATA Drive Temperatures
Unity 8 Desktop On Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Could Take A Year Before Being Usable
Git 2.25 Released As Its First Update Of 2020
Xfce 4.16 Is Making Good Progress On Utilizing GTK3 Client-Side Decorations