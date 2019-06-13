Inkscape Founder & X.Org Veteran, Bryce Harrington, Rejoins Canonical
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 13 June 2019 at 04:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
UBUNTU --
As a win for the Ubuntu Server team, the founder of Inkscape and longtime X.Org/graphics developer Bryce Harrington has returned to Canonical.

Bryce Harrington is the founder of the popular Inkscape vector graphics program, former engineer at the legendary Open Source Development Labs, and worked at Canonical for six years as the Ubuntu X.Org lead before joining the Samsung Open-Source Group a number of years ago where he worked on Wayland and more. On top of that, he's a current X.Org Foundation board member. But with the Samsung OSG effectively dead and Bryce not being there since the end of 2018, he's now found himself back at Canonical.

Tuesday's Ubuntu Server development summary announced Bryce Harrington rejoined Canonical on the Ubuntu Server team.

They report he'll be working on Ubuntu Server packaging but I can't help but wonder if this is part of some ultimate HPC / GPU compute play for Ubuntu Server given his long history in the Linux graphics space. I guess time will tell but certainly a great addition to their server team regardless. It's also certainly a great time seeing new talent on the Ubuntu Server team several months ahead of the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS cycle kicking off.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS With Latest GNOME Update Now Plays Nicely For 120~144Hz Displays
Ubuntu Touch Nearing Updated Unity 8 + Mir, But Not Yet Full Wayland
Ubuntu Moving Ahead With Compressing Their Kernel Image Using LZ4
Ubuntu 19.10's ZFS TODO List Goes Public - A Lot To Of Work Left
Canonical Releases Multipass 0.7 With VirtualBox Windows/macOS Support
Canonical Releases Mir 1.2 For Fostering Mir-Based Shells With Extra Wayland Extensions
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Moving Ahead With Compressing Their Kernel Image Using LZ4
Zstd-Compressing The Linux Kernel Has Been Brought Up Again
AMD Zen 2 CPUs Come With A Few New Instructions - At Least WBNOINVD, CLWB, RDPID
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Continues Battling Community Issues In 2019
WineD3D Optimistic In Their Yet To Be Proven Vulkan Backend, DXVK "Dead End"
Chamferwm Is Still Kicking As A Vulkan-Powered X11 Compositor