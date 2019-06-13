As a win for the Ubuntu Server team, the founder of Inkscape and longtime X.Org/graphics developer Bryce Harrington has returned to Canonical.
Bryce Harrington is the founder of the popular Inkscape vector graphics program, former engineer at the legendary Open Source Development Labs, and worked at Canonical for six years as the Ubuntu X.Org lead before joining the Samsung Open-Source Group a number of years ago where he worked on Wayland and more. On top of that, he's a current X.Org Foundation board member. But with the Samsung OSG effectively dead and Bryce not being there since the end of 2018, he's now found himself back at Canonical.
Tuesday's Ubuntu Server development summary announced Bryce Harrington rejoined Canonical on the Ubuntu Server team.
They report he'll be working on Ubuntu Server packaging but I can't help but wonder if this is part of some ultimate HPC / GPU compute play for Ubuntu Server given his long history in the Linux graphics space. I guess time will tell but certainly a great addition to their server team regardless. It's also certainly a great time seeing new talent on the Ubuntu Server team several months ahead of the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS cycle kicking off.
