Broadcom Bids To Snatch Qualcomm For $103 Billion
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 6 November 2017 at 07:23 AM EST. 21 Comments
HARDWARE --
Following reports the past few days of Broadcom and Qualcomm potentially hooking up, Broadcom just filed their offer today to try to buy up Qualcomm for $103 billion USD.

Broadcom is trying to buy Qualcomm for $103 billion in cash and stock. After the rumors recently about such a deal, Reuters is now reporting on today's offer.

This could be an interesting deal and would exert more force against Intel. From a Linux perspective, it would be interesting to see how it plays out. In the Linux community there are commonly complaints against both Broadcom and Qualcomm from a driver / open-source contribution perspective, but has been improving in recent years. The Qualcomm QuiC innovation center has been providing many open-source contributions, QuiC has even been contributing to the Freedreno driver stack, and the Qualcomm mainline kernel support is getting better over time.

Some Linux users remain concerned about Broadcom WiFi drivers and the like, but they too are slowly getting better. Broadcom since its hire of Eric Anholt has also been improving their open-source graphics driver support with all the work done on the VC4 stack and now on the bring-up of the next-gen VC5 hardware.

It will be interesting to see how a Broadcom + Qualcomm hook-up plays out, assuming this deal goes through.
21 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
CompuLab Announces The Tiny Fitlet2 Linux PC, Powered By Intel Apollo Lake
"Chai" As An Effort For Reverse-Engineered ARM Mali T-Series Graphics
New Qualcomm Saphira Server CPU Added To GCC
Etnaviv Gallium3D May Eventually Tackle OpenCL
Purism Librem 5 Linux Smartphone Campaign Set To End At Around $2 Million
Mining Monero On The CPU & Ethereum On The GPU
Popular News
The Most Interesting Features Of The Linux 4.14 Kernel
Valve Now Reports The Steam Linux Marketshare At Just 0.35%
WireGuard Could Soon Be On Its Way To The Linux Kernel
ReactOS 0.4.7-RC1 Is The Latest As "Open-Source Windows"
Wine Will Be Working On "VKD3D" As A Direct3D 12 To Vulkan Library
Linux 4.15 Will Have A Scheduler Change To Benefit AMD EPYC