A Closer Look At The GeForce GTX 1060 vs. Radeon RX 580 In Thrones of Britannia
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 9 June 2018 at 06:27 AM EDT. 5 Comments
As it stands right now the most competitive graphics card battle on the Linux gaming front is the Radeon RX 580 against the GeForce GTX 1060. NVIDIA continues with their first-rate performant drivers while the Polaris hardware on the open-source RADV/RadeonSI drivers is mature enough now that it's competing with the GTX 1060 like it should be and in some cases even performing much better than the NVIDIA Pascal part. With this week's release of Thrones of Britannia and powered by Vulkan, here is an extensive look at the two competing GPUs and their performance.

Back on Thursday I posted the initial comparison of NVIDIA vs. AMD with A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia while this weekend I have a much larger GPU comparison coming. But being fascinated by how well the RX 580 on open-source is finally competing heavily with the GTX 1060, I ran some extra benchmarks looking at how they compare more closely for this latest Vulkan-powered native Linux game.

With Thrones of Britannia there is also the frame times exposed and via the Phoronix Test Suite I also incorporated the CPU usage monitoring too.

First a run at 1280 x 1024 to be very CPU limited, the performance was basically tied.

And no real difference in the frame times.

The CPU usage was also about the same.


At 1080p with low quality settings the performance was basically the same though leaning slightly towards the Polaris GPU.


With ultra quality settings at 1080p, the RX 580 began to widen its lead.

While with the extreme setting, the GTX 1060 popped ahead by a wide margin.

At 1440p with high quality settings, the GTX 1060 was leaning in front.


And by the time of going extreme, NVIDIA was back with its small lead.

The CPU utilization was basically the same between the RX 580 on RADV and the GTX 1060 on the NVIDIA Vulkan driver for the duration of the tests.

Dig through all of the data via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file while our complete look at the Thrones of Britannia Linux GPU performance will be published this weekend.
