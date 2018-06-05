THRONES OF BRITANNIA Launching For Linux On Thursday, Another Vulkan Game

Feral Interactive has just announced that A Total War Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA will be launching for Linux this Thursday.On 7 June is when Feral intends to ship their Linux port of THRONES OF BRITANNIA that is part of the Total War franchise.Feral is also confirming this Linux game port requires Vulkan: no OpenGL support. It seems Feral is fortunately in a Linux gaming world now where Vulkan is exclusively used for their ports rather than wrapping to OpenGL. The company states the Linux system requirements as a Radeon R9 285 or GeForce GTX 680 and better. They also say a Core i3 CPU or better, 8GB of RAM, and at least 15GB of storage.

The Vulkan support with RADV in Mesa 18.0.4+ should be in good shape or NVIDIA 390+ with the GeForce proprietary driver.More details on this game at FeralInteractive.com . If there's a working benchmark mode, we'll be having launch-day tests later this week.