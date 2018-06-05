THRONES OF BRITANNIA Launching For Linux On Thursday, Another Vulkan Game
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 5 June 2018 at 06:34 AM EDT. 7 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Feral Interactive has just announced that A Total War Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA will be launching for Linux this Thursday.

On 7 June is when Feral intends to ship their Linux port of THRONES OF BRITANNIA that is part of the Total War franchise.

Feral is also confirming this Linux game port requires Vulkan: no OpenGL support. It seems Feral is fortunately in a Linux gaming world now where Vulkan is exclusively used for their ports rather than wrapping to OpenGL. The company states the Linux system requirements as a Radeon R9 285 or GeForce GTX 680 and better. They also say a Core i3 CPU or better, 8GB of RAM, and at least 15GB of storage.


The Vulkan support with RADV in Mesa 18.0.4+ should be in good shape or NVIDIA 390+ with the GeForce proprietary driver.

More details on this game at FeralInteractive.com. If there's a working benchmark mode, we'll be having launch-day tests later this week.
7 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Steam Linux Usage In May Creeps Up To 0.57%
Feral's Former Linux Team Lead Is Now Working For Unity
F1 2017 Updated For Linux To Avoid Crashes With Low NVIDIA vRAM Situations
One Of The Few Games On The Open-Source id Tech 4 Engine Sees Big Update
SC-Controller 0.4.3 Released, Support Steam Controller & Sony DS4 Over Bluetooth
Feral's GameMode May Soon Have Soft Real-Time Capabilities
Popular News This Week
Git Issues Batch Of New Releases To Fix Security Issues
Jade: New Linux Desktop Built On Python, HTML5 & JavaScript
Huawei Announces EROFS Linux File-System, Might Eventually Be Used By Android Devices
ReactOS Is Finally Able To Build Itself
GNOME 3 Might Be Too Resource Hungry To Ever Run Nicely On The Raspberry Pi
Red Hat Compiler Developer Working On Compiler-Assisted Performance Analysis For GCC