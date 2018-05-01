Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia Coming To Linux In A Month Or Two

Back in February Feral Interactive announced they were bringing Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia to Linux. While the game is being released for Windows this week, the Linux port is coming in the next month or two.
With Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia set to launch on 3 May for Windows, Feral Interactive tweeted and subsequently posted to Reddit a short time ago an update on their porting status. "We are closing fast on the macOS and Linux versions, and are currently *aiming* for macOS and Linux releases one to two months after the Windows release on May 3rd."
So it looks like Thrones of Britannia will be available for Linux gamers by the heart of the summer. Linux system requirements have yet to be announced, but it wouldn't be surprising if this is another Vulkan-exclusive Linux game. This latest Total War Saga game on Windows recommends a GeForce GTX 770 / Radeon R9 290X or better.
