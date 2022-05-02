Intel Hires Linux/BSD Performance Expert Brendan Gregg

Welcome @brendangregg to our software team @Intel. Having worked with him at Sun Microsystems, his contributions to improving systems performance needs little introduction. He will focus on strengthening our leadership in computing across Intel’s xPUs. — Greg Lavender (@GregL_Intel) May 1, 2022

Intel's latest high profile hire is recruiting Brendan Gregg from Netflix.Most longtime Linux users and Phoronix readers should recognize Brendan Gregg for his many Linux and BSD performance analysis work over the years and related tooling. At Netflix he worked heavily on open-source optimizations for their needs and has worked at various other major organizations over the years -- including at Sun Microsystems on DTrace and also being involved with ZFS. He's also been influential to (e)BPF and written various performance related books over the years, among other accomplishments.On Sunday it was publicly noted by Intel CTO Greg Lavender that Brendan Gregg has joined Intel.Gregg is joining the company as an Intel Fellow and will be within their software team working on Intel's xPUs spectrum of products.