Box86 0.2.6 / Box64 0.1.8 Released With Working Steam & Steam Play On Non-x86 CPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 16 April 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT.
Box86/Box64 is out with new versions today for this open-source project getting x86/x86_64 binaries running on other architectures like Arm and possibly RISC-V and more moving forward. Exciting with Box86 v0.2.6 and Box64 v0.1.8 is getting Steam and Steam Play working for at least the basics.

Box86 v0.2.6 and Box64 v0.1.8 were released today with "many small fixes and improvement to get steam and SteamPlay working." So with this software it may be possible to get Steam games running on AArch64 if you have suitable graphics drivers and performant enough hardware. Getting Steam working well on Box86/Box64 has been a goal for a while but expect this to be an ongoing battle and various Steam games may still have issues with Box86/Box64. Steam Play with Proton allows for enjoying an incredible number of Windows games on Linux with generally great speed and quality.


Steam on Box86/Box64 has been a popular goal for being able to enjoy more games on 64-bit Arm and other CPU architectures not otherwise seeing said game releases.


The new Box86/Box64 releases also adds support for more Vulkan extensions, various improvements for mimicking x86/x86_64 systems, better clone system call and libc implementation, improved wrapping of GTK libraries, other library handling improvements, fixing the Android build, and many other improvements.


Box64 is for enjoying x86_64 software on other CPU architectures like AArch64, including with OpenGL/Vulkan support. However, setting up Box86/Box64 on your systems can be a bit tedious.


Downloads and more details on today's updates via the GitHub projects for Box64 and Box86.
