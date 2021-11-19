Box86 + Box64 Updated For Running Linux x86/x86_64 Programs On Other Architectures
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 19 November 2021 at 04:27 PM EST. 3 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
Box86 as the open-source project to run Linux x86 binaries on other CPU architectures like ARM is out with a new feature release along with the accompanying Box64 project for x86_64 treatment. With today's Box86 update is even expanded Vulkan support now good enough for handling DXVK.

Box86 aims to run Linux x86 binaries on other CPU architectures with better performance than QEMU or other forms of virtualization. With Box86 also comes the ability to utilize OpenGL acceleration and even running some Steam / Wine games when taking some additional steps. Though in order for Box86 to work out, the operating system does need a working 32-bit subsystem/libraries. Besides ARM, Box86 could prove important with the growing interest in RISC-V as well as there having been interest from the (Open)POWER side too. Meanwhile Box64 has also been updated as the adjoining project providing similar treatment for running x86 64-bit binaries on other architectures.

Box86 0.2.4 contains more Vulkan wrapped functions so that at least DXVK can function, improved speed for x87 code, the custom allocator is faster now, more ARM hardware options are exposed by the build system, better Vsyscall support, improvements for JIT'ed programs, and various other wrapper improvements. There are also a number of fixes, making this all-around an important update for Box86.

Downloads and more details on Box86 0.2.4 via GitHub.


Meanwhile Box64 0.1.6 is that project's new release today. On the Box64 side there is a new HotPage feature, support for emulating the StrngMemory Model needed by some games, more functions wrapped, and additional opcodes added. There is also interpreter support with Box64 0.1.6 for the LoongArch 64-bit architecture.
3 Comments
Related News
OpenVDB 9.0 Released With NanoVDB GPU Support
Stargate Is The Newest Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
Amazon Open-Sources Babelfish for PostgreSQL To More Easily Move Away From Microsoft SQL
Blender 3.x Roadmap Has Big Plans For Vulkan, Other Improvements
GIMP 2.99.8 Released As Another Step Toward The Long Overdue GIMP 3.0
Flatpak 1.12 Released - Better Sub-Sandbox Handling To Benefit Steam
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Shares New Steam Deck Details, Proton Update Available For Testing
Linux 5.17 To Boast A Big TCP Performance Optimization
On-Disk Format Changes Ahead To Improve "Painful" Parts Of Btrfs Design
AMD Releases Updated Zen 3 CPU Microcode (November 2021)
Proof-Of-Concept Work Brings systemd To Ubuntu WSL
Modernized Zstd Merged Into Linux 5.16 For Much Greater Performance
NVIDIA Releases Open-Source Image Scaling SDK With Cross-Platform GPU Support
BIOS Updates Begin Appearing For New Intel Privilege Escalation Vulnerabilities