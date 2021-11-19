Box86 + Box64 Updated For Running Linux x86/x86_64 Programs On Other Architectures

Box86 as the open-source project to run Linux x86 binaries on other CPU architectures like ARM is out with a new feature release along with the accompanying Box64 project for x86_64 treatment. With today's Box86 update is even expanded Vulkan support now good enough for handling DXVK.
Box86 aims to run Linux x86 binaries on other CPU architectures with better performance than QEMU or other forms of virtualization. With Box86 also comes the ability to utilize OpenGL acceleration and even running some Steam / Wine games when taking some additional steps. Though in order for Box86 to work out, the operating system does need a working 32-bit subsystem/libraries. Besides ARM, Box86 could prove important with the growing interest in RISC-V as well as there having been interest from the (Open)POWER side too. Meanwhile Box64 has also been updated as the adjoining project providing similar treatment for running x86 64-bit binaries on other architectures.
Box86 0.2.4 contains more Vulkan wrapped functions so that at least DXVK can function, improved speed for x87 code, the custom allocator is faster now, more ARM hardware options are exposed by the build system, better Vsyscall support, improvements for JIT'ed programs, and various other wrapper improvements. There are also a number of fixes, making this all-around an important update for Box86.
Downloads and more details on Box86 0.2.4 via GitHub.
Meanwhile Box64 0.1.6 is that project's new release today. On the Box64 side there is a new HotPage feature, support for emulating the StrngMemory Model needed by some games, more functions wrapped, and additional opcodes added. There is also interpreter support with Box64 0.1.6 for the LoongArch 64-bit architecture.
