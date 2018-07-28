Bootlin Starts Work On Allwinner H.265 Decoding
28 July 2018
Following the success of their work on open-source video decode for MPEG/H.264 following their crowd-funding campaign, Bootlin has now taken to working on H.265 video decode for the Sunxi-Cedrus open-source effort.

Bootlin is still working to mainline their Cedrus driver for the Allwinner video hardware engine into the mainline kernel's staging area. That initial driver for mainline is handling MPEG2 and supporting the Allwinner A10/A13/A20/A33/H3 SoCs. While that mainlining effort and patch revising effort continues, they have also begun focusing on H.265 video decode too.

There was already the start of H.265 decoding within the downstream libvdpau-sunxi code using an outdated Linux 3.4 kernel module while Bootlin's Paul Kocialkowski is hoping to work that into their modern open-source Cedrus VPU driver.

Those interested in this latest Allwinner video decode efforts can stop by the Bootlin blog to learn more.
