Bootlin's Best Techniques For A Smaller Kernel + Faster Boot Times
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 3 November 2019 at 09:20 AM EST. 4 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
In addition to a talk at the Embedded Linux Conference Europe on trimming the Linux boot time with systemd changes, Michael Opdenacker of embedded Linux engineering firm Bootlin presented on their techniques for not only speeding up the Linux boot time but also reductions in the kernel image size.

The techniques laid out by Opdenacker included using the U-Boot "Falcon mode" for its boot loader, an uncompressed initramfs, disable tracing, disabling sysfs, silencing the kernel output, disabling SMP during boot, simplifying the rootfs setup, and other steps.


With the examples shown during the presentation that took place in Lyon, France, Michael was able to hit a total boot time of 2.4 seconds. More details via his slide deck (PDF).
4 Comments
Related News
Outreachy Developers Have Been Making Some Useful Contributions To The Linux Kernel
Linux 5.5 Kernel Livepatching To Allow Tracking System State
NVIDIA Engineer Continues Working On Proactive Memory Compaction For Linux
Linux 5.4-rc5 Released As The "Kleptomaniac Octopus"
Linux 5.5 Bringing A New System76 ACPI Driver For Their Coreboot-Enabled Laptops
Linux 5.3-ck1 Kernel Released With MuQSS 0.195 Scheduler Bringing Ryzen Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 19.10 Is The First Time We've Seen (X)Wayland Gaming Performance Match X.Org
Systemd Has A New Logo As Other Features Build Up For The Next Release
FreeBSD Lands Important ZFS Performance Fix For Some Going From ~60MB/s To ~600MB/s
Debian To Seek A General Resolution Over Their Init System Policy
Linux 5.4 Officially Deprecates Xen 32-bit PV Guest Support
SiFive U8-Series To Offer Much Greater RISC-V Performance
Valve Adds RADV "Secure Compile" Support For Pre-Caching Game Shaders
Trimming systemd Halved The Boot Time On A PocketBeagle ARM Linux Board