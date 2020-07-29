BootHole Blows Hole In GRUB2 Bootloader Security, Including UEFI SecureBoot
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Security on 29 July 2020 at 03:00 PM EDT. 73 Comments
LINUX SECURITY --
A major vulnerability in the GRUB2 boot-loader has been made public today that compromises its UEFI SecureBoot capabilities.

This vulnerability dubbed "BootHole" can allow for malicious code to be inserted into the system at early boot time via GRUB and can even be exploited on UEFI SecureBoot enabled systems.

Poor parsing within GRUB's configuration file parser could lead to a buffer overflow within GRUB2 that in turn could be used for executing malicious commands. BootHole can allow for bootkits to be installed onto the system among other nefarious efforts.

All major Linux distributions and any other users of the GRUB2 boot-loader will need to be patched.

More details on BootHole via Eclypsium who discovered this vulnerability.
73 Comments
Related News
Sony Provides Patch To Linux 5.9 For Allowing Further Access Restrictions On DebugFS
FGKASLR Revved For Improving Linux Kernel Security
L1TF Cache Flushing Mode Could Soon Be Controlled Via Kconfig Build Option
LKRG 0.8 Released For Increasing Linux Kernel Runtime Security
Another Attack Vector Uncovered For Bypassing Linux Lockdown Via ACPI Tables
Google Engineer Uncovers Holes In Linux's Speculative Execution Mitigations
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Engineer Proposes "TRAMPFD" For Improving Linux Security
Google Finally Begins Their Open-Source Dance Around Linux User-Space Threading
There's An Effort By A System76 Engineer To Bring Coreboot To Newer AMD Platforms
GNOME OS Is Taking Shape But Its To Serve For Testing The Desktop
New KDE Slimbook Released - Powered By AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
Nano 5.0 Released As A Big Feature Update To This Easy-To-Use Terminal Text Editor
Proposal Raised For GNOME Software Labeling Its Carbon Cost / Environmental Impact
V3DV Vulkan Driver Now Running vkQuake On The Raspberry Pi