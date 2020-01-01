Bonsai Is A New Effort For GNOME-Focused Multi-Device Cloud/Synchronization
Christian Hergert of Red Hat who is known for his work on the GNOME Builder IDE has recently been hacking on a new project called Bonsai that is designed as a GNOME-focused multi-device synchronization service akin to a personal cloud.

Hergert's short description of Bonsai comes down to being "Pair your Linux devices, developer APIs to share files, create object graphs with partial sync between devices, transactions, secondary indexes, rebasing, and more built upon GVariant and LMDB. Tooling to build cloudless multi-device services."

As Hergert explained on his blog, he began hacking on this software for helping with synchronization of files across his multiple devices. At this point it's still along the experimental maturity of the project but ready enough to attract new developers.

Bonsai at this stage isn't an official GNOME project but his hosted as part of his GNOME Gitlab and advertising it to help the GNOME desktop in helping with multi-device synchronization of file storage and potentially in the future mail / calendar / TODO / photos / music / videos / search / system migration / VPN / other areas.

Bonsai looks like it could be an interesting project to watch in 2020 for GNOME users.
