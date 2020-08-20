System76 Launches The New Bonobo WS High-End Linux Laptop At $2399+ USD

The Bonobo WS is based around Intel's 10th Gen "Comet Lake" desktop processors -- yes, they are aiming to make these laptops quite powerful mobile workstations albeit rather thick and heavy. Paired with the Intel desktop CPUs is up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080, up to 128GB of RAM, up to 24TB of NVMe storage via three NVMe slots, and a 17-inch 1080p or 4K display.
Pricing on this Linux mobile workstation starts out at $2399 USD. The 2020 Bonobo WS does make use of Coreboot and the System76 open-source EC firmware, so it's more open than other laptops albeit given the use of the 10th Gen Comet Lake CPUs isn't 100% open-source but still relies upon Intel's closed-source FSP.
This heavy duty laptop does sport a 97Wh battery though no word on expected battery life, but don't expect too much out of it given the focus of this mobile workstation. The Bonobo WS weighs 3.8 kg / 8.38 lbs.
Base pricing on the Bonobo WS is $2399 USD and will get you a high performance laptop with a Core i5 10600K, NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics, 17.3-inch 1080p display, 16GB of RAM, and 240GB of NVMe storage.
More details on the new Ubuntu or Pop!_OS pre-loaded laptop at System76.com.