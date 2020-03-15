BlueZ 5.54 Linux Bluetooth Stack Released With Just-Works Repairing Policy, EATT Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 15 March 2020 at 07:14 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Marcel Holtmann of Intel's open-source Linux team released BlueZ 5.54 this morning as the latest version of this widely-used user-space Linux Bluetooth stack.

BlueZ 5.54 adds new policy support for Just-Works repairing. The Bluetooth Just-Works pairing is for when hitting a button on the smartphone/computer and Bluetooth device to initiate pairing without entering of keys. The policy support is around Just-Works repairing for after the fact when there is an incoming JW pairing by the paired device. This policy support offers via the configuration file for BlueZ of never / confirm / always. Never is the default mode for BlueZ 5.54's Just-Work repairing ability.

BlueZ 5.54 is also working on the Bluetooth EATT support, the Enhanced Attribute protocol building on the existing ATT functionality. Bluetooth EATT is designed for better performance and efficiency / lower latency with Bluetooth 5.2+. BlueZ 5.54 has Enhanced ATT bearer support in place.

When BlueZ 5.54 is running on Linux 5.6 or later, there is also now wideband speech command support toggling for controllers.

BlueZ 5.54 is wrapped up by various bug fixes and other improvements for this Linux Bluetooth stack available from Kernel.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Memcached 1.6 Released With Enhanced Performance For This Memory Caching System
Blender 2.83 To Be An LTS Release, Blender 3.0 Next Summer
Jcat: A New Alternative To Microsoft Catalog Files
Apache Celebrates Subversion's 20th Anniversary
A Quick Look At The Blender 2.82 Performance On Intel + AMD CPUs
Netflix Now Exploring AVIF For Image Compression
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The New Microsoft exFAT File-System Driver Is Set To Land With Linux 5.7
Thermal Pressure On Tap For Linux 5.7 So The Scheduler Can Be Aware Of Overheating CPUs
APT 2.0 Released For Debian Package Management
AMD Is Hiring Another Lead Linux Kernel Developer To Work On Their Graphics Driver
GNOME 3.36 RC2 Released Ahead Of The Official Desktop Update Next Week
Benchmarks Of Firefox 74 + Firefox 75 Beta On Linux
The New Compiler Features Of LLVM 10.0 / Clang 10.0
LoadLibrary: Support For Loading Windows DLLs On Linux