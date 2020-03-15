Marcel Holtmann of Intel's open-source Linux team released BlueZ 5.54 this morning as the latest version of this widely-used user-space Linux Bluetooth stack.
BlueZ 5.54 adds new policy support for Just-Works repairing. The Bluetooth Just-Works pairing is for when hitting a button on the smartphone/computer and Bluetooth device to initiate pairing without entering of keys. The policy support is around Just-Works repairing for after the fact when there is an incoming JW pairing by the paired device. This policy support offers via the configuration file for BlueZ of never / confirm / always. Never is the default mode for BlueZ 5.54's Just-Work repairing ability.
BlueZ 5.54 is also working on the Bluetooth EATT support, the Enhanced Attribute protocol building on the existing ATT functionality. Bluetooth EATT is designed for better performance and efficiency / lower latency with Bluetooth 5.2+. BlueZ 5.54 has Enhanced ATT bearer support in place.
When BlueZ 5.54 is running on Linux 5.6 or later, there is also now wideband speech command support toggling for controllers.
BlueZ 5.54 is wrapped up by various bug fixes and other improvements for this Linux Bluetooth stack available from Kernel.org.
