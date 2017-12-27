The BlueZ Linux Bluetooth stack is out with a new feature update before ending out the year.
BlueZ 5.48 is the new release and aside from some fixes there are also new Bluetooth features supported. BlueZ 5.48 tacks on support for service-side AcquireWrite/AcquireNotify, support for providing address type information, cable-based authentication and pairing, Bluetooth Low-Energy battery service support, BTP client for qualification testing, additional Mesh control features, and the advertising manager APIs are now deemed stable.
Among the tested/working devices so far for the Bluetooth cable-based pairing is the Sony DualShock 4 and Sixaxis/PS3 controllers over USB.
This BlueZ 5.48 work should also help some PlayStation controllers and reporting of battery info when paired with the latest UPower.
More details on these latest BlueZ improvements can be found via bluez.git.
