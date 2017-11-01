Blender Has A Beautiful New Benchmark: Barbershop

The digital artists working on the Barbershop 3D modeling software have released a new benchmark file for stressing CPUs and GPUs by rendering an advanced scene.
Barbershop is Blender's newest benchmark file and is an interior scene making use of branched path tracing. It's quite a beast to render on a CPU or GPU.
I've tried it out and the scene looks quite nice. I will be adding this to the array of tests that can be benchmarked with our Blender test profile using the Phoronix Test Suite.
The CPU and GPU Blend files for this new "Barbershop" scene can be found here.
While announcing this new benchmark, the Blender folks also confirmed that when it comes strictly to CPU rendering performance, AMD Threadripper 1950X is now the fastest CPU they've seen. Details in this blog post.
