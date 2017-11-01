Blender Has A Beautiful New Benchmark: Barbershop
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 25 November 2017 at 08:48 AM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
The digital artists working on the Barbershop 3D modeling software have released a new benchmark file for stressing CPUs and GPUs by rendering an advanced scene.

Barbershop is Blender's newest benchmark file and is an interior scene making use of branched path tracing. It's quite a beast to render on a CPU or GPU.


I've tried it out and the scene looks quite nice. I will be adding this to the array of tests that can be benchmarked with our Blender test profile using the Phoronix Test Suite.


The CPU and GPU Blend files for this new "Barbershop" scene can be found here.


While announcing this new benchmark, the Blender folks also confirmed that when it comes strictly to CPU rendering performance, AMD Threadripper 1950X is now the fastest CPU they've seen. Details in this blog post.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Darling Is Still Active With A Goal To Run macOS Apps On Linux
Facebook Releases HHVM 3.23 With OpenSSL 1.1 Support, Experimental Bytecode Emitter
PHP 7.2 Benchmarks, Performance Of PHP 5.3 To PHP 7.2 On AMD EPYC
Outreachy 2017 Participants Selected For Winter 2017 Open-Source Work
PostgreSQL 10.1 Released
Apple Will No Longer Be Developing CUPS Under The GPL
Popular News
Linux 4.15 Is A Huge Update For Both AMD CPU & Radeon GPU Owners
AMDGPU DC Code Lands For Linux 4.15 Kernel
The Big Changes So Far For The Linux 4.15 Kernel - Half Million New Lines Of Code So Far
Intel Planning To End Legacy BIOS Support By 2020
The Linux Kernel Is Still Rectifying The Year 2038 Problem
AMDGPU DC Pull Request Submitted For Linux 4.15 Kernel - 132,395 Lines Of Code