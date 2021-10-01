Blender 3.1 Released With New Features Sans AMD HIP Linux GPU Acceleration

Blender 3.1 is out today as the newest feature release to this incredibly powerful, open-source and cross-platform 3D modeling software.Blender 3.1 introduces an Apple Metal GPU back-end for faster performance on M1 hardware, the new Point Cloud object with the Cycles renderer, increased ray-tracing precision, NVIDIA OptiX temporal denoising, various workflow improvements, dynamic attributes for instances, the extrude node was added, and a heck of a lot more. Blender 3.1 also adds GPU acceleration to the sudivision modifier, faster OBJ file format handling, faster FBX file handling, support for larger images with the image editor, and other performance optimizations.

Downloads and much more information on the Blender 3.1 free software modeling release via Blender.org