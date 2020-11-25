Blender 2.91 Released With A Multitude Of Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 25 November 2020 at 05:09 PM EST. 6 Comments
Blender has been gaining a lot of ground this year with numerous prominent organizations now backing its development (just most recently, Facebook) and just at the end of summer they delivered Blender 2.90 while out today is Blender 2.91.

Blender 2.91 is the project's fourth and last major release of 2021 with a focus on enhancing the user experience and usability of this cross-platform, open-source 3D modeling software. There are also improvements to new tooling around cloth sculpting, animation enhancements, continued fine-tuning to the grease pencil, and much more.


Blender 2.90 was already a terrific release and building upon all of their improvements made in recent years while now with Blender 2.91 it appears to be yet another solid iteration of this modeling software that these days is receiving immense industry support. The investments into Blender seem to be paying off well.

Learn more about the big Blender 2.91 release at Blender.org.
