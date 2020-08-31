Blender 2.90 is out as a huge feature update to this widely-used, cross-platform and open-source 3D modeling solution.Blender 2.90 comes with many improvements including the likes of:- Intel's open-source Embree is now used for ray-tracing on CPUs, offering better performance.- Intel Open Image Denoise is now used more widely.- NVIDIA OptiX support is now available on all NVIDIA GPUs from Maxwell and newer where as previously it just worked on RTX GPUs.- NVIDIA NVLink support for CUDA and OptiX.- Cloth filter work.- Redesigned automasking.- Better posh brush.- Many other changes throughout.

More details on Blender 2.90 via Blender.org . New Blender benchmarks coming up shortly.