Blender 2.90 Released With Intel Embree Usage, Broader NVIDIA OptiX Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 31 August 2020
Blender 2.90 is out as a huge feature update to this widely-used, cross-platform and open-source 3D modeling solution.

Blender 2.90 comes with many improvements including the likes of:

- Intel's open-source Embree is now used for ray-tracing on CPUs, offering better performance.

- Intel Open Image Denoise is now used more widely.

- NVIDIA OptiX support is now available on all NVIDIA GPUs from Maxwell and newer where as previously it just worked on RTX GPUs.

- NVIDIA NVLink support for CUDA and OptiX.

- Cloth filter work.

- Redesigned automasking.

- Better posh brush.

- Many other changes throughout.


More details on Blender 2.90 via Blender.org. New Blender benchmarks coming up shortly.
