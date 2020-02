Blender 2.82 is out as the second update over last year's big Blender 2.80 release.Blender 2.82 has over one thousand fixes, which alone makes it a big update. But Blender 2.82 also has MantaFlow fluids and smoke simulation support, AI denoising, grease pencil improvements, various physics improvements, better cloth simulations, Pixar USD export support, various Cycles engine improvements, Eevee improvements, user interface tweaks, and other changes.

More details on the big Blender 2.82 release via Blender.org Blender 2.82 benchmarks coming in soon on Phoronix.