Blender 2.82's NVIDIA OptiX Support Is Performing Very Well
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 4 March 2020 at 06:52 PM EST. 1 Comment
NVIDIA --
Continuing on with our Blender 2.82 benchmarking for this open-source 3D modeling software update that debuted last month with numerous improvements, here are some fresh benchmarks of the CUDA and OptiX back-ends for NVIDIA GPU acceleration.

Blender's OptiX support originally landed at the end of last year with Blender 2.81 for boosting the NVIDIA RTX GPU potential with faster render times than the OpenCL or CUDA back-ends.

In my benchmarking so far of the NVIDIA RTX line-up with Blender 2.82's OptiX support, the advantages are quite compelling over the CUDA back-end that up until v2.81 offered leading GPU performance.




Blender 2.82 with OptiX is looking very compelling if you have an RTX graphics card. All the system details and more GPU compute numbers via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.
1 Comment
Related News
NVIDIA GTC Conference Turns Into Online Event Over Coronavirus Concerns
NVIDIA 440.64 Driver Released With MX330/MX350 Support, Linux 5.6 Compatibility
Linux Kernel Seeing Patches For NVIDIA's Proprietary Tegra Partition Table
NVIDIA Demonstrates Porting Of DirectX Ray-Tracing To Vulkan
NVIDIA 440.58.01 Linux Driver Fixes Vulkan Game Crashes, New Extensions
Codeplay Brings SYCL, Intel DPC++ To NVIDIA GPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel KVM Virtualization Hit By Vulnerability Over Unfinished Code
Firefox 75 On Wayland Now To Have Full WebGL, Working VA-API Acceleration
Arch-Based Manjaro 19.0 Released With Flagship Edition Using Xfce 4.14
Unity 8 Desktop Renamed To Lomiri
Game Porting Firm Feral Interactive Healthy + An Apology
The $199 Pinebook Pro ARM Laptop Is Closer To Running On The Mainline Linux Kernel
Red Hat's SPICE 0.14.3 Remote Display System Now Supports Microsoft Windows
Intel Boosts Gen7 GPU Vulkan Compute Performance By ~330% For Geekbench