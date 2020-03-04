Continuing on with our Blender 2.82 benchmarking for this open-source 3D modeling software update that debuted last month with numerous improvements, here are some fresh benchmarks of the CUDA and OptiX back-ends for NVIDIA GPU acceleration.
Blender's OptiX support originally landed at the end of last year with Blender 2.81 for boosting the NVIDIA RTX GPU potential with faster render times than the OpenCL or CUDA back-ends.
In my benchmarking so far of the NVIDIA RTX line-up with Blender 2.82's OptiX support, the advantages are quite compelling over the CUDA back-end that up until v2.81 offered leading GPU performance.
Blender 2.82 with OptiX is looking very compelling if you have an RTX graphics card. All the system details and more GPU compute numbers via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.
1 Comment