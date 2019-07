Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 30 July 2019 at 12:51 PM EDT. 7 Comments

Blender has used SIGGRAPH 2019 week for announcing the major Blender 2.80 open-source 3D modeling software release.Blender 2.80 presents a redesigned user-interface, a new 3D viewport, Eevee as their new physically based real-time renderer, full 2D drawing and animation support, combined CPU+GPU rendering for the Cycles renderer, and a plethora of other improvements.

Those wishing to learn more about Blender 2.80 can do so via Blender.org