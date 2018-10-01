Blender 2.80 Reaching Beta In A Few Weeks
24 October 2018
Blender 2.80 development had been running a few months behind schedule but coming out in the next few weeks will be their beta milestone.

Blender 2.80 is the next big feature release for this widely-used, cross-platform 3D open-source modeling software. Blender 2.80 has been working on many GPU handling improvements, EEVEE integration, Pixar OpenSubdiv functionality, better Cycles renderer, user-interface refinements, and other accomplishments.

The project shared they estimate the first beta to be in about two or three weeks. The developers are still tackling their Python API changes, a user-interface for collections within the 3D view-port, supporting all the physics systems in the new dependency graph, new subdivision surface support based on OpenSubdiv, and other changes.

The stable Blender 2.80 release is anticipated to happen in early 2019.
