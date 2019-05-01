In order to meet the July release target for Blender 2.80, there is now an API and user-interface freeze on this next feature update for this leading open-source, cross-platform 3D modeling software.
Blender 2.80 has now entered its UI and API freeze milestone for the 2.80 release. The Blender settings should also be maintained now moving forward for the Blender 2.80 release and its Python API compatibility, including for add-ons.
More details on this latest freeze ahead of Blender 2.80 can be found on Blender.org.
I'll be working on some updated Blender 2.80 benchmarks hopefully soon. Last time I tried with a Blender 2.80 beta earlier this year there seemed to be breakage with the Python API for benchmarking that prevented the tests from happening, but hopefully it's fixed by this point.
