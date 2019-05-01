Blender 2.80 Reaches Its API & UI Freeze
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 25 May 2019 at 01:36 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
In order to meet the July release target for Blender 2.80, there is now an API and user-interface freeze on this next feature update for this leading open-source, cross-platform 3D modeling software.

Blender 2.80 has now entered its UI and API freeze milestone for the 2.80 release. The Blender settings should also be maintained now moving forward for the Blender 2.80 release and its Python API compatibility, including for add-ons.

More details on this latest freeze ahead of Blender 2.80 can be found on Blender.org.

I'll be working on some updated Blender 2.80 benchmarks hopefully soon. Last time I tried with a Blender 2.80 beta earlier this year there seemed to be breakage with the Python API for benchmarking that prevented the tests from happening, but hopefully it's fixed by this point.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
PostgreSQL 12 Beta Released With Performance Improvements
IWD 0.18 Wireless Daemon Brings Fast Initial Link Setup
Libinput 1.13.2 Released With Better Finger Detection For Apple Touchpads
WireGuard Didn't Make It Into Linux 5.2 Due To Windows Port, But That Is Now Available
Outreachy Summer 2019 Participants & Projects Announced
Darling Still Has A Goal Of Running macOS Apps On Linux
Popular News This Week
Linux's vmalloc Seeing "Large Performance Benefits" With 5.2 Kernel Changes
MDS / Zombieload Mitigations Come At A Real Cost, Even If Keeping Hyper Threading On
Arch-Based Antergos Linux Distribution Calls It Quits
Developers Start Debating Whether To Block Password-Based Root SSH Logins For Fedora 31
Spectre/Meltdown/L1TF/MDS Mitigation Costs On An Intel Dual Core + HT Laptop
systemd Clocks In At More Than 1.2 Million Lines