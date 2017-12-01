Developers behind the Blender 3D modeling software have shared a "Christmas update" about their ongoing work towards Blender 2.8 as the next major release for this open-source, cross-platform modeling software.
Blender 2.8 will premiere with Eevee as the real-time engine integrated with the Blender viewport. Eevee supports PBR rendering, subsurface scattering, light probes, and many other features used by today's 3D games.
Blender 2.8 will also feature improvements to view layers and collections, a much better 2D animation pipeline, and many other improvements.
Fans of Blender can learn more about this v2.8 update due out in 2018 via their Christmas report.
