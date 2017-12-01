Blender 2.8 Is Coming In 2018 With Huge Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 23 December 2017 at 02:51 PM EST. 6 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
Developers behind the Blender 3D modeling software have shared a "Christmas update" about their ongoing work towards Blender 2.8 as the next major release for this open-source, cross-platform modeling software.

Blender 2.8 will premiere with Eevee as the real-time engine integrated with the Blender viewport. Eevee supports PBR rendering, subsurface scattering, light probes, and many other features used by today's 3D games.

Blender 2.8 will also feature improvements to view layers and collections, a much better 2D animation pipeline, and many other improvements.

Fans of Blender can learn more about this v2.8 update due out in 2018 via their Christmas report.
6 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Opus 1.3 Audio Codec Reaches Beta
POCL 1.0 Released With Experimental CUDA Backend, OpenCL 1.2 Conformance
The Smallest Server Suite 23.3 Released
Schaller On Linux In 2018: Rust Rules, Apple Declines, Linux Graphics Compete
Cryptsetup 2.0 Released With LUKS2 Format Support
POCL 1.0 RC1 Adds Experimental CUDA Backend, Full OpenCL 1.2 Support
Popular News
Ubuntu 17.10 Temporarily Pulled Due To A BIOS Corrupting Problem
Why SUSE Is Using FBCON Rather Than DRM/KMS For Their In-Kernel Boot Splash
Schaller On Why The "Year Of The Linux Desktop" Hasn't Happened
Schaller On Linux In 2018: Rust Rules, Apple Declines, Linux Graphics Compete
ZFS On Linux 0.7.4 Brings Linux 4.14 Support, Fixes
VKD3D Is Beginning Flight As Wine's Direct3D 12 To Vulkan Library