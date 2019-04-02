Blend2D Reaches Beta As High Performance 2D Vector Graphics Engine

Blend2D is a cross-platform C++ vector graphics library aiming to compete with the likes of Cairo.
Blend2D allows for the drawing of 2D vector graphics in a high performance manner using a built-in JIT compiler to generate optimized pipelines at run-time. In many operations Blend2D can outperform Cairo and other 2D engines like what is offered by Qt5. The project has this performance page going over some of the advantages.
Blend2D has now reached beta but there still is a lot to be worked on including multi-threaded rendering, async rendering, PNG/JPEG encoding, various filters, and other advanced features.
Those wanting to learn more about this modern, Zlib-licensed 2D vector graphics engine can do so via Blend2D.com.
