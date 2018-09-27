Blade Symphony: Harmonious Prelude Is Now Available For Sword-Fighting Linux Gamers

Blade Symphony: Harmonious Prelude, a big update to this Source Engine powered "tactical slash-em-up" sword-fighting video game, is now available including with Linux support.
Blade Symphony: Harmonious Prelude is a unique sword fighting action game with support for 1 vs. 1, 2 vs.2, and sandbox free-for-all fighting, along with other game modes. This is the sword fighting game we talked about earlier this month.
The update has now shipped for Windows, macOS, and Linux.
As part of this big update, the game is free-to-play this weekend while normally it's just $5 USD. More details on the game at Steam.
Add A Comment