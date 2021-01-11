Blackberry Is Bringing Vulkan To QNX
The newest platform working on Vulkan API support is... Blackberry's QNX.

While Blackberry devices are no longer popular as they once were, Blackberry's QNX Unix-like platform that they have owned now for a decade is still popular in the embedded space for various in-vehicle systems to medical devices and other similar use-cases. QNX continues to be developed with QNX 7.1 being the most recent release from this past July.

Now in 2021 it looks like Blackberry has been working on Vulkan support for its platform that features a micro-kernel design. Merged this past week to the Vulkan API registry was registering the "QNX" vendor name as belonging to Blackberry Limited and also reserving the extension number for a new extension, VK_QNX_screen_surface.

Like with other window surface extensions for different platforms, VK_QNX_screen_surface is about supporting Vulkan surfaces on QNX.

It will be interesting to see ultimately how much interest there is for Vulkan on QNX, but at least enough that Blackberry has been working on the infrastructure to support it moving into 2021.
