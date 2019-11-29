There Is Just A Few Days Left To Go Premium For Black Friday / Cyber Monday
Just a friendly reminder that our Black Friday / US Thanksgiving / Cyber Monday promotion ends on Tuesday. Show your support for Linux hardware benchmarking and daily open-source news coverage.

Through the end of day Tuesday (2 December) is a Phoronix Premium special to access the ad-free version of the site that also allows multi-page articles on a single page, a separate area of the forums, high priority feedback, and other benefits. Phoronix Premium helps offset the losses incurred by those blocking ads on this web-site -- unfortunately a very substantial impact that only has gotten worse of the years and impacts the ability to continue delivering daily news and benchmarks, etc.

So if you are at all interested in seeing a strong Phoronix in 2020, learn more about this week's promotion via It's That Time Of The Year For The Annual Phoronix Premium Sale To Show Your Support. Thanks at least for considering.
