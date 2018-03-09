18.04 Beta 1 Released For Opt-In Ubuntu Flavors
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 9 March 2018 at 02:57 PM EST. 1 Comment
Today marks the first beta release of opt-in flavors participating for the Ubuntu 18.04 "Bionic Beaver" development cycle.

Ubuntu itself continues to skip these development releases in favor of focusing on daily quality of their ISOs. The flavors participating this round for today's beta release are Kubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, and Xubuntu.

Kubuntu 18.04 Beta 1 is making use of KDE Plasma 5.12, KDE Applications 17.12.2, switches from Dragonplayer to VLC as the default media player, Cantata music player has replaced Amarok, and the Muon package manager is again shipped by default. The Telepathy messenger client has also been dropped as another change.

Ubuntu Budgie has been working on better keyboard shortcuts, MP3 support out-of-the-box, color emoji support, better font handling for Chinese/Korean fonts, and various Budgie desktop improvements.

Xubuntu 18.04 meanwhile has been working on some UI improvements, plug-in improvements and more.

More details on Bionic Beaver Beta 1 via ubuntu-release. Ubuntu 18.04 final is slated for release at the end of April.
