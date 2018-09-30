BigBen PS3OFMINIPAD Gaming Controller To Be Supported By Linux 4.20~5.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 30 September 2018 at 12:25 PM EDT.
The PS3OFMINIPAD is a low-cost wired gamepad controller manufactured by UK-based BigBen Interactive and marketed for use with the PlayStation 3 and being a "kid friendly" controller.

With the next Linux kernel cycle whether it ends up being 4.20 or 5.0, the BigBen PS3OFMINIPAD will now be supported. Queued this past week into the HID-next Git branch is a new driver for supporting this particular controller.


400+ lines of code form this new driver specifically for supporting this BigBen gamepad. While other PS3 controllers already work with the Linux kernel, a new HID driver had to be created to fix the input mapping of this controller when connected to Linux systems. Additionally, this driver enables support for force feedback effects and the LEDs on the controller.

This game controller retails for around ~£21 (~$27 USD) and is a bit smaller than other PlayStation 3 controllers which is why it's marketed as a kid-friendly controller. The open-source driver's author notes this controller works well with the RetroPie for retro-gaming on the Raspberry Pi.
