Last week David Airlie sent in the big DRM feature update for Linux 4.17 prior to going on holiday. For those wondering whether there was going to be any drama with the DRM updates increasing the size of the Linux kernel by another one hundred thousand lines of code, in large part due to Vega 12 header additions, Linus pulled it in without any fuss.
As covered in the aforelinked article, the main kickers of the DRM code in Linux 4.17 includes AMDGPU DC being enabled by default for all supported hardware, support for the yet-to-be-released Vega 12 graphics processor, AMD WattMan capabilities, AMDKFD now working for discrete GPUs, Intel Cannonlake support being declared stable, Intel HDCP content protection support, prep work for Intel Icelake, and various other Direct Rendering Manager driver improvements.
Fortunately, everything landed on Monday without any remarks by Linus Torvalds. The code is in. I'll certainly be running benchmarks of those changes and the other interesting work of 4.17. I'll also be covering more on the AMDGPU WattMan-like features and other interesting additions.
The final count on that merge is 1,062 files changed, 144,461 insertions, 38,059 deletions.
Add A Comment