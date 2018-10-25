David Airlie has submitted the main feature pull request of the plethora of Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) enhancements for the next kernel release that includes a lot of Intel and AMD Radeon graphics driver work.
Highlights for the DRM subsystem with the next kernel cycle include:
- AMD Picasso APU support and initial work on that front includes VCN dynamic power gating.
- Raven Ridge 2 APU support also arrived this cycle.
- Continued work on Vega 20 upbringing, the next-gen Vega 7nm GPU slated for launch next year that is widely expected to be a deep learning focused workstation graphics card. The Vega 20 support appears to be in good shape but expect for it to be revised over the coming kernel releases. As part of the Vega 20 support is alos the new xGMI interconnect support.
- AMDGPU and AMDKFD have merged into one module with that compute driver only having been used with AMDGPU anyways since they got rid of the Radeon DRM driver code.
- VCN JPEG support to go with the latest Mesa patches for Raven APUs.
- GPUVM performance improvements.
- Various AMDGPU power management fixes/improvements.
- Continued work on Intel "Icelake" Gen 11 graphics support.
- Full PPGTT support at long last for Haswell / Ivy Bridge / Valley View hardware.
- The Nouveau open-source NVIDIA driver support has initial HDMI 2.0 support.
- The NVIDIA Tegra194 Xavier SoC has initial display support though no open-source 3D acceleration at this point.
- Freedreno MSM has Adreno A6xx performance improvements, other optimizations, and other benefits for these Qualcomm chips.
- The Virtual KMS (VKMS) driver now has cursor support and initial GEM memory management bits.
The DRM pull request for Linux 4.20~5.0 can be viewed here.
Add A Comment