Older Apple Hardware To See More Featureful Thunderbolt Support With Linux 5.2
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 28 April 2019 at 07:38 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
For those running Linux on older Apple MacBook Pros and other Macs sporting Thunderbolt 1/2 controllers, there is better support for them coming with the upcoming Linux 5.2 kernel cycle.

Intel's Mika Westerberg has finished up work on a number of Thunderbolt software connection manager improvements that principally benefit the older Apple hardware.


With this next version of the Linux kernel, these older Apple systems will now have support for full PCI Express daisy chains, DisplayPort tunneling, and P2P networking capabilities over Thunderbolt. There are also other Thunderbolt fixes.

The complete list of Thunderbolt changes now queued up for Linux 5.2 can be found via this PR.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
A Number Of Logitech Mouse/Keyboard Support Improvements Coming To Linux 5.2
Purism Shares April Update On Librem 5 Hardware/Software
Airtop3 Manages A Passively-Cooled Core i9 9900K + Quadro RTX 4000
Dropped Linux Kernel Drivers Occasionally See Revival - FDOMAIN Gets Second Chance
Thunderbolt Is Seeing A Lot Of Improvements For Linux 5.2
A Set Of Obscure Drivers Out-Of-Tree Since Linux 2.x Will See Mainline For Linux 5.2
Popular News This Week
Linux 5.2 Is Introducing The Fieldbus Subsystem
In 2019, Most Linux Distributions Still Aren't Restricting Dmesg Access
It Looks Like AMD Is About To Post The Open-Source Radeon "Navi" Driver Code
Dropped Linux Kernel Drivers Occasionally See Revival - FDOMAIN Gets Second Chance
The NULL TTY Driver Is Coming To The Linux 5.2 Kernel
SuperTuxKart 1.0 Released For Open-Source Linux Racing