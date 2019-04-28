For those running Linux on older Apple MacBook Pros and other Macs sporting Thunderbolt 1/2 controllers, there is better support for them coming with the upcoming Linux 5.2 kernel cycle.
Intel's Mika Westerberg has finished up work on a number of Thunderbolt software connection manager improvements that principally benefit the older Apple hardware.
With this next version of the Linux kernel, these older Apple systems will now have support for full PCI Express daisy chains, DisplayPort tunneling, and P2P networking capabilities over Thunderbolt. There are also other Thunderbolt fixes.
The complete list of Thunderbolt changes now queued up for Linux 5.2 can be found via this PR.
